Miriam "Mitzi" Goheen, age 77, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Janet M. Hathhorn, age 84, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at her Albany home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

