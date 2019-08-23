Richard E. Deer, age 86, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

David G. Peaslee, 72, died on Thursday, August 22, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.

Gary Schuler, 64, of Albany passed away August 22, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

