Kelly J. Barrios, 56, of Albany, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas F. Fick, 98, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, April 3, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments