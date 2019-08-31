Death notice Aug 31, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mark F. Ferraro, 81, died on Friday, August 30, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark F. Ferraro Death Notice September 1 2019 Huston Jost Funeral Home Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search View All Promotions promotion Thank you for activating full access! promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Print Ads Education Ashbrook Independent School - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Car Vision Oil Inc. Dba Oil Can Henrys - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other BENTON COUNTY HEALTH DEPT. - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Construction Summit Home & Garden ACE - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Cleaning Dr. Carpet & Air Duct Cleaning Team - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Home U & D TRUCKING/NURSERY - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Service Century Farm Equestrian Center - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019
