Vera Chipman Bowers, 91, of Albany, passed away Monday December 9, 2019. Services are pending after the first of the year, Fisher Funeral Home is handling services. www.fisherfuneral.com

Delvin T. Hickman, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Monday December 9, 2019, in Corvallis.  To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Howard Russell Rose, 80, of Lebanon passed away December 5, 2019. Leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com

Cora Maxine Rose, 93, of Lebanon, passed away in Corvallis on Monday, December 9. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com

Barbara Taft, 82, formerly of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Bremerton, Washington.  Arrangements are pending in Corvallis.   Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

John F. Wondra Jr, 59, of Tidewater, Oregon passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

