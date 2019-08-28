October 30, 1931 — April 22, 2019
David Vernon Beery passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 22, 2019. He was a young and vibrate 87, who modeled the adage: “80 is the new 60.”
Friends and family consider his passing a true tragedy. Some would say and it would be true that David lived a full life; but he was not done living. He lived for various experiences most significantly travel. He and his husband, Norm, had plans to share experiences visiting Egypt, Jordan and Israel this October and sailing next summer for three-months from NYC to Europe and back. The highlight was to be sailing above the Arctic Circle and Scandinavia to Murmansk, Russia.
David was born in Corvallis to Don Vernon Beery and Emily Catherine Smith. His mother died shortly after David’s birth. As a baby, he lived with his aunt and uncle and cousin, Donna Hyde and her sisters in Eugene, Oregon. Donna was only a few years older than David who was the brother these girls never had.
David’s father remarried in 1933 to Hazel Mary “Chappie” Chapman, a registered nurse. David then went to live with Don and Hazel, who was the only mother he would ever know. David grew up in Corvallis graduating from Corvallis High School in 1949 and where he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 1 and earned Star Scout.
He started his higher education in pre-law at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. He then attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he earned his B.A (with honors) and his M.A in English. While at the University of Oregon, David served in the Army National Guard of Oregon as a Company Clerk.
He then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he would remain for the rest of his life. He attended UC Berkeley and earned a General Secondary Credential (English and Sociology). While at UC, he worked for Pierce Freight Lines. He never failed to tell people that he was a card-carrying member of the Teamster Union and he didn’t know where Hoffa was buried.
David is survived by his husband, Norman Abramson and by Norman’s daughter, Leah Abramson, who became very close to David. David is also survived by his many cousins in Oregon, including Donna (Hyde) Brokken of Corvallis.
At David’s request, David was cremated, and his ashes scattered on the bay from the Neptune Society boat.
