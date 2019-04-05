March 25, 1926 — December 28, 2018
David Southard Carter died peacefully on December 28, 2018 at his residence in Bothell, Washington. He was born March 25, 1926 in Victoria, British Columbia to Alfred Williams and Kathleen Southard Carter.
David graduated from Magee High School in Vancouver, British Columbia at age 16. He attended the University of British Columbia receiving a bachelor’s degree at age 20 and a master’s degree two years later.
In 1948, David entered the Ph.D. program in physics at Princeton University. Contemporaries in Princeton included Albert Einstein, John Wheeler, and John Von Neuman.
While at Princeton, David was a member of Project Matterhorn which focused on the mathematics of thermonuclear weapons. As part of that work, he programmed the ENIAC which was the first general purpose computer. He received his Doctorate from Princeton in Mathematical Physics In 1952. He worked at Los Alamos Labs from 1952 to 1957 where he focused on nuclear fusion reactor research. He became a U.S. citizen in 1957.
David married Helen Ruth Ketcheson on September 20, 1949 in London, Ontario. They were longtime residents of Corvallis, where David was a professor in the math department at Oregon State University. David was previously on the faculty of the University of Washington and the University of California, Berkley.
David was an accomplished musician, avid golfer, boater and bridge player. He also was a recreational scuba diver and pilot.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Carter.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Wahlstrom, Brian Carter, Janet Carter, and Alan Carter; daughter-in-law Janan Carter; and eight grandchildren.
