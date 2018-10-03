September 23, 1932 — September 29, 2018
David Myers passed away peacefully on September 29, 2018. He happily celebrated his 86th birthday with his wife and daughter just days before.
David spent his childhood and university years in Cape Town, South Africa. This was followed by medical school at the University of Witwatersrand, where he became involved in anti-apartheid politics and chose to work at the Baragwanath Hospital in an under-served township. During this period, David met and married his beloved wife of 54 years, Noeline (Schmidt).
David’s deep commitment to caring for marginalized communities continued as he and Noeline traveled widely before they settled in America because it represented a place of equality and freedom for all. For 10 years, David taught medicine at the University of Colorado Medical School, making contributions to neonatal intensive care. He was known to be both a dedicated teacher and researcher, and was Board Certified in Anesthesiology in both South Africa and the United States. In Colorado, David learned to ski and hike 14ers, rode his bike, and played tennis.
During a family trip to Oregon, David and Noeline discovered Corvallis, where their home and hearts have been for 41 years. David practiced anesthesia at Good Samaritan Hospital for 21 years.
Over nearly four decades, David and Noeline tended a beautiful and welcoming acreage for family and friends on Deer Run. David was a member of Timberhill Athletic Club and the Corvallis Country Club.
After retiring, David and Noeline traveled throughout the world, sometimes with their two grandchildren. After drinks on tropical family vacations, David loved to tell “moonshine” stories to his grandchildren — who remain enchanted by his imaginative personal narrations of imperial British exploration (Grandpa David summited Everest with Hillary, sailed the high seas with Drake, and endured with Shackleton).
David has given to his family a commitment to caring for all creatures great and small, a love of learning and athletic pursuits, and an unfailing belief in America’s promise. He was both philosophical and funny, loyal, and capable of profound love.
David is survived by his wife, Noeline, of Corvallis; his daughter, Susan and son-in-law, Paul of Carbondale, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona; his adopted daughter, Julie of Corvallis; his granddaughter, Hannah, studying at Oxford University; his grandson, Dominic, studying at Dartmouth College; his faithful dog Sally, and his garden.
David’s life was a life well-lived — his many friends and colleagues will miss him dearly.
No services are planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.