February 2, 1937 — November 5, 2019
David Harley Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully on November 5 at Evergreen Hospice House with family by his side, due to the progression of Parkinson’s.
He is survived by four children, Jodi Lugan, Ron Johnson, Michelle Cantral, and Michael Johnson; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley Johnson Buxton, and brother Bill Johnson. Preceding his death, his mother and father, Harley and Sue Johnson; his wife Beverly Marianne Bain Johnson of 55 years who passed away September 1, 2010; daughter Kim Johnson Marin (November 6, 2011), and daughter Rene Johnson (October 2, 1972).
He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on February 2, 1937. His family moved to Sweet Home in 1945. After marrying Beverly Bain, the love of his life, they moved to Las Vegas where he was stationed in the Air Force, and had three children. He proudly served 8 years in the force as an aircraft mechanic.
After the service, they moved back to Sweet Home where he became an electrician and had three more children. They moved to Albany where he worked at Duraflake up until the time of his retirement. After retiring he enjoyed his hobbies, which included woodworking, metal detecting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loving, caring man and will be missed very much.
The family will be having a celebration of life for him on his birthday, February 2, 2020. Details to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Evergreen Hospice House. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.