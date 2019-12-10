November 9, 1952 — November 28, 2019
David Glenn Hyder, 67, passed away in Milwaukie, Oregon at Prestige Care.
He was born to Glenn and Evelyn (Anthony) Hyder, and grew up on a farm in Lacomb. He was particularly fond of the many barn cats.
He attended Salt Lake School in first and second grade, and Lacomb School for third through eighth. He graduated from Lebanon Union High in 1970.
David had a good outlook on life, not taking it too seriously, usually laughing and joking. He enjoyed listening to music - anything with guitar - rock classics and country, especially Rick Nelson & The Stone Canyon Band, Gordon Lightfoot, and Big & Rich.
He loved working on cars, training as a mechanic and a “body & fender man” at Linn Benton Community College. He went to work for Capitol Chevrolet in Salem.
In 1979, David moved to Apple Valley, California and lived there as well as close-by Victorville, returning to Oregon for summers in Lacomb and The Dalles, where his sister, her husband and their daughters resided. After restoring antique cars, weekends were for picnics and swimming. He was determined to paint their old two-story house for them. Using only a very tall ladder, he had his young nieces “hold it” for him!
While in California, David worked for Stoneware Pottery and a wood stove company, driving their big trucks and delivering products to a wide range of customers, even into the bay area of San Francisco.
In 2004, he moved back to Oregon with his longtime partner, Christina Hesser, and they settled in Sweet Home. Their house was adjacent to Sankey Park, full of huge majestic Douglas fir trees. Every year, they could hear the performers at the Jamboree. They were proud to call Sweet Home “home sweet home” for nine years.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Hyder of The Dalles; and nieces, Rebekah Hardin of The Dalles, and Rachel Hardin, of Gold Beach, Oregon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon is handling arrangements. No service will be held. Private burial will be at Lacomb Cemetery.
