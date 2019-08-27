December 25, 1946 — August 22, 2019
David George Peaslee, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 22, at his home in Lebanon.
He was born in Lebanon on Christmas Day in 1946, to Ray and Doris (Chamberlin). David lived in Lebanon his entire life except for the time he served while in the Air Force.
After the Vietnam War, he received his millwright apprenticeship through Linn-Benton Community College and worked at Pope and Talbot from 1969 until his retirement in 2009.
He traveled all over the world, he went to Africa, Mexico, Canada and the Galapagos. He loved to travel along the West Coast and visit Steens Mountain in Southeastern Oregon. After his retirement, he especially enjoyed driving the van for the Veterans Home. David had many favorite pastimes and hobbies whether it be hiking, shooting for target practice, riding on his Harley Davidson, attending a variety of sporting events, or spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving partner of 21 years, Carolyn Kaufman; his three sons, Jeff (Karey) Peaslee and Mike (Amanda) Peaslee of Albany, and Kevin (Teena) Peaslee of Meridian, Idaho. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren; sister, Suzanne; and dear friends, Bob and Patti, and Mike and Sharon.
You may leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
