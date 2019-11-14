November 29, 1953 — November 2, 2019
On November 2, 2019, David Daniel Heins of Albany fought the good fight and was optimistic, but lost the battle with cancer. He was 65.
David was born on November 29, 1953 to Bob and Barbara Heins in Albany. He was a student and played basketball and football at Albany Union HS / West Albany High School.
Dave spent many years working in restaurants up and down the west coast, cooking in kitchens creating some of the best food. At home, he was always happy to share what he had and even if it meant him going hungry, he made sure you had enough to eat. He also worked in construction with his neighbor and friend, Ron Haines Construction.
Dave was a Portland Trailblazers fan and a New England Patriots fan. Yes, go figure. He was always a fun person to be around. Dave loved listening to his favorite tunes and artists and would occasionally challenge his friends to name that tune or artist but he was usually quicker. He had been to more rock concerts than is allowed by law. If a favorite band were having a concert anywhere in the Western US, he would find a way to be there. He was the life of the party.
Most of his years were spent in Albany. He spent the last several years as a resident of Paradise, California and Chico, California helping to care for his parents before returning to Albany to be near his friends.
David is preceded in death by his younger brother, Stephen; and parents, Bob and Barbara.
Survivors are his son, Andrew Christoson; his brother, Larry; his sister, Julie McMurdie; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
David was an avid music lover and a collector of music memorabilia. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. That was David to a T. He made friends wherever he went.
David Daniel, you ain’t heavy, you’re our brother. You will be missed.
A memorial service is planned for 12 p.m. on November 23 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
