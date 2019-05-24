1942 — May 3, 2019
David Badger of Scio, went to be with the team ropers in the sky and those family members before him on May 3, 2019.
David will reside at Providence Fellowship Cemetery in Scio.
David was the husband of Becky Badger; parent of Darrell B of Brush Prairie, Eric W of Anchorage, Duane M of Bend, and Susan E of Milwaukie, and Kate Vogel of Scio; and two stepchildren, Jaime and James..
David spent many years as a jeweler at David's Jewelry and Gifts of Bend and Redmond, where he also was an avid team roping healer in Central Oregon and vicinities, wherever his pickup and Quarter Horses would lead him!
David was an avid and a very proud fan of the University of Oregon Ducks!!
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the Scio Youth Club at PO Box 315, Scio 97374, Wounded WarriorProject.org or St. Jude Hospital at StJude.org.
