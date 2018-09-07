August 2, 1928 — September 5, 2018
Darwin K. “Jack” Hendricks, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Corvallis.
Jack was born on August 2, 1928, to Ted and Nellie (Carey) Hendricks. He quit school at the age of 14 to work with his dad in the logging industry. He married Azalee Ann Turner in 1960 and adopted her 3 children.
Jack is survived by his sons Larry (Patsy) Hendricks and Calvin Hendricks.
He is preceded in death by his wife Azalee (2011); daughter Jeannie (2016); sisters Marge Watenpaugh and Marion Jones; brother Cal Hendricks; and his parents.
The family wants to thank the staff at West Hills Assisted Living for the care given to make Jack’s last days pleasant.
Per Jack’s request, no service is planned.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
