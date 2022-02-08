Darryl B. Bishop

November 25, 1936 – January 20, 2022
Darryl Benjamin Bishop, 85, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 20, 2022.
He was born to Ben and Velma Bishop on November 25, 1936, in Lebanon.
Darryl is survived by his children, Thomas Bishop, Christopher Bishop and Sara Bishop of Lebanon, Terceira Whitted Beals, of Beaverton, and Shauna Noon, of Portland; sister, Louise Campbell, of Lebanon, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bishop, son, Gar Bishop, brother, Pete Bishop, sister, Lois Counts and grandson, Isaiah Armstead.
Darryl was born and mostly raised in Lebanon, received an honorable discharge from the Navy, served as Sergeant on the Lebanon Police Department, and retired as a forklift driver at Champion Building Products. He later drove forklift for Entek. His hobbies were gardening, golfing, cycling, and backpacking. Darryl cherished family more than anything. He was witty, kind, generous, loving, and truly exceptional.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, at Pineway Golf Course. Please join the family in sharing pictures, stories and memories of this amazing man.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.