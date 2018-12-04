January 10, 1943 — November 27, 2018
Darrell J Samard, 75, of Tangent, passed away on Tuesday, at his home in Tangent.
Darrell was born in Albany to Gaberial and Martha (Harding) Samard. He lived and attended schools all his life in the Albany area.
He married Pat Froescher and had two children; Tami and Richard. He and Pat later divorced.
He married Doris Hamilton in January of 1994. Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Darrell is survived by wife, Doris Samard; son, Richard Samard and wife, Misty; daughter, Tami Asher and husband, David; stepsons, Doug Hamilton and wife, Jennifer and Bill Hamilton and wife, Tamara; brother, Arlen Samard; sisters, Arlene Steckley and Marilyn Ridgeway; and grandchildren, Luke and wife, Ema, Logan, Hope, McKenna, Justin, Jason, Carson and Peyton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allen.
Viewing will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
