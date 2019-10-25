November 12, 1927 — October 19, 2019
Darline Leila Kuntze (nee Griffith, nee Moore) died on October 19, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon, after many years suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was 91.
Darline was a native Oregonian, born and raised in Philomath, graduating early from high school in 1944.
She is preceded in death by Eugene Moore, her first husband, and by Norman Kuntze, her second. She lived in Kansas with Norman for about 20 years, returning to Philomath after his death.
Darline is survived by her children, Julie Hulbert and Richard Moore; three grandchildren, Jeff, Eric and Meredith; and seven great-grandchildren.
Darline loved travelling with her best friend from Philomath, Lois Best. They managed to take two cruises together; one to Alaska, one to Hawaii, and several trips to Ashland for the Shakespeare Festival. Darline also traveled in the U.S.A. with Norman. While traveling, she also enjoyed adding to her collection of over 300 pairs of unusual and fun earrings.
She lived her final 15 years at Farmington Square Memory Care in Beaverton, where her good nature made her a favorite of the staff. They will miss seeing her wander the hallways with a smile on her face.
As per Darline’s wishes, no service is planned.
