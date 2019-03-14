December 9, 1945 — February 19, 2019
Today we sadly announce the passing of Darlene Ossander, of Albany, February 19, 2019.
Darlene was born December 9, 1945, in Fairbanks, Alaska. That evening the night sky was painted in colors of green and fuchsia, as the Aurora Borealis swirled in ribbons of color in celebration of her birth.
Darlene was a lovely lady, with the beautiful soft brown eyes of a doe, and a clear complexion that radiated her warmth like the sun. Growing up, she was called DeeDee by family and friends. A gentle, serene soul, loving mother, feisty sister, doting grandmother, and friend to all.
Darlene and her family would like to thank the many caregivers in the Albany Samaritan Hospital, Doctors' Latta and Kennedy, Evergreen Hospice, and all advocates of her care. She appreciated the little touches of compassion by many of the Angels she came to know. Angels who took Darlene under their wing, giving her courage, and comfort, in the most difficult times.
And, thank you to Crown Memorial Center, for your guidance as we navigate our loss.
Darlene always loved owls. It seems fitting that the evening of her passing, an owl sat late into the night, softly hooting a song of remembrance in the pines outside her bedroom window.
Darlene will be given her resting, ocean side, in the warmth of the spring, a celebration of her life, April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. Family and friends in attendance.
To all who knew Darlene, and new friends meeting Darlene here for the first time today,
raise a glass, and join us in a toast.
To Darlene, as we bid adieu. Godspeed dear lady, as you complete your journey,
loved ones await your arrival, await your first embrace, in a timeless eternity.
Skole!
Please visit Crown Memorial Centers website for Darlene's full obituary.
