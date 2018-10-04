February 11, 1994 — October 1, 2018
Daniel Oliver O’Neal, 24, of Foster, passed away Monday.
He was born in Santa Rosa, California, to Brian Oliver O’Neal and Joy Anna Stackhouse.
He and his family moved to Foster in 2003. He loved baseball and was a great pitcher. He was also a huge Steelers fan. He worked at Walmart in Lebanon.
Daniel enjoyed camping, fishing, music, drawing, hiking, the ocean and always loved being with and playing with his nephew Delton. Danny “Bro” was loved by many friends and was always there for them. He will always be loved and never forgotten.
He is survived by his parents, Brian O’Neal and Joy Stackhouse of Foster; grandparents, Jack and Lana Stackhouse of Foster; brother, Anthony O’Neal of Lebanon; aunt, Kris Stackhouse-Marx of Sacramento, California; uncle, Matt Stackhouse of Lebanon; nephew, Delton who always put a smile on his face; numerous great uncles and aunts; and many cousins.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandfather, Delton Ray O’Neal, in 1992; and grandmother, Ida O’Neal. in 2014.
Celebration of life will be 4 p.m. on Monday, October 8, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
