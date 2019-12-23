March 13, 1950 - December 8, 2019
Daniel Delbert Eckhold, 69, passed away in Lebanon on Sunday, December 8. He was born on March 13th to Vincent Eckhold and Bernice (Bogard) Eckhold-Vogel; he was one of ten children.
After graduating high school Dan joined the army and served two tours in Vietnam.
Dan’s professional career illustrated his passion for carpentry, hard work, and friendships. He was always one to lend a helping hand whatever the project. He created the carpentry business Renaissance Builders in Peoria, Illinois, which he owned and operated until 1976, when he married the love of his life Chris McKenzie, and moved with her to her home state of Oregon.
After relocating, Dan continued to work as a carpenter for several companies and private contractors, including Oregon State University, where he worked in and later ran the maintenance department – and became a notorious Beaver Fan. During this time, he also made space to help his father-in-law build a custom home. In 2003, Dan and his son Gabe started a new carpentry business, Cornerstone Residential, which they operated until 2007, when Dan was disabled by a brain aneurysm. After a fairly miraculous recovery, Dan lived mainly at home until 2015, when he moved permanently into the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon, a community he and Chris loved and cherished. Dan is preceded in death by his father Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christine; daughter Hannah DeVore of Mountain Home, Idaho; sons Gabriel Eckhold of Lebanon and Carl Eckhold of Monmouth. He is also survived by his mother Bernice and all nine siblings; brothers Ed, Ben, and Tim Eckhold; and sisters Cathie Tranchitella, Toni Cox, Milli Haider, Tammy Blacet, Pam Antwerp, and Patty Eckhold.
In lieu of flowers, Dan’s family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Lebanon Soup Kitchen, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
A memorial service to honor Dan’s life will be held at Lacomb Bible church, 34400 Meridian Rd., Lebanon, on January 4th at 11 A.M., a reception will follow the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.