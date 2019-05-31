January 20, 1960 — March 7, 2019
Daniel died, aged 59, after battling lung cancer for three months.
Daniel was born an identical twin to Nora Lorraine Welch and Charles Walter Welch in Deer Lodge, Montana. He lived in Missoula with his twin brother, Donald Welch, and his sister, Cheryl Hanslovan, along with other maternal aunts and uncles.
In 1972, he moved to Jefferson, Oregon and graduated in 1978 as a Jefferson Lion.
He participated in football, baseball, and wrestling. He later aspired to business school and accounting, but succumbed to a disability early in his adult life. Faced with this limitation, Daniel turned his energies into creative artworks. He was best known for his stained glass and custom costumes of warriors. Other notable accomplishments were his numerous marathons, participating in a weeklong twin study for the mentally ill in Washington, DC, working as a wild land firefighter, and searching for pieces of the Challenger in Texas.
He enjoyed playing competitive softball and baseball, caring for his many animals, listening to music, traveling, volunteering for the Mental Health Association, and spending time with family and friends.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Charles Welch; stepmother, Ginger Welch; stepfather, Donald Sonne; uncle, Dean Sazma; sister-in-law, Lynn Welch; niece, Kaliah Kreitzer; and grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Nora Sonne; brother, Donald Welch; sister, Cheryl Hanslovan; four aunts; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Please consider donating to a cause dear to Daniel’s heart: Linn County Mental Health Association; 155 Cherry Lane NE. Albany, OR, 97321.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Eagles, 127 Broadalbin St. SW Albany, OR, 97321.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.