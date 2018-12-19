June 19, 1932 — November 22, 2018
Dr. Dale D. Simmons died peacefully on November 22, 2018, at his home in Beaverton, Oregon.
Dale was born in Tacoma, Washington, on June 19, 1932, the son of Alma Eliza and Dale Gralco Simmons. Growing up during the pre-war depression and early war years, Dale eventually graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma. It was also during these years that he began his lifelong interest in canines, taking on his first job working at a local kennel.
From there, he attended Puget Sound University, completing his Bachelor of Science degree (1954). After graduating, he began work in the VA hospital system.
In May of 1956, while working at the VA hospital in Roseburg, Oregon, Dale met and fell in love with a coworker, Janet Foster. The two were married before the end of the year and enjoyed over 50 years together.
Dale resumed his academic career, attending University of Oregon for his Master’s degree in Psychology (1958). The university had recently gained approval for a Counseling Psychology program by the American Psychological Association, and Dale obtained his Doctorate of Psychology (1961).
He was a Professor of Psychology at Oregon State University from 1966-1994; Department Chairman for 10 years; and retired with Emeritus status in 1994. He continued teaching through the OSU e-campus (in the early days of online courses) until 2016. He was recognized in 2016 for serving OSU for 50 years.
Dale was a licensed psychologist from 1964-2017. He was also the Director of Mental Health Clinic for Lincoln County in 1965 and 1966, while conducting his private practice in Corvallis from 1963 through 1966. As a Professor of Psychology, he was active in research throughout this career, particularly in the area of measuring and prioritizing values in the workforce. He produced numerous articles, conference papers and books, including Personal Valuing in 1982 and Value Instruments in 1986. He was also an elected member of the OSU Faculty Senate 1986 to 1988, and was active on many committees.
Dale’s avocation was working with the American Kennel Club. He began his career with the AKC by winning a blue ribbon at the age of 14, while showing his cocker spaniel, “Muggins” (registered Lakeholme’s Sir Satan), in Washington. Throughout his life, Dale remained devoted to the mission of the AKC and the preservation of purebred dogs and judging standards. His devotion served him well as he was distinguished as one of a handful of AKC judges qualified to judge almost every breed. He was also instrumental in the startup of the local AKC club, Cascade Hounds Club.
One of the perks of his work with the AKC was travel, of which he took full advantage. He also enjoyed providing hospitality to judges who traveled to Oregon and Washington. He was scheduled for judging assignments all over the U.S. and internationally, including two trips to China.
Traveling was a passion for Dale. During his lifetime, he traveled worldwide for sabbaticals, conferences, dog shows and for pleasure with his wife and family, including cruises to Mexico and Alaska and hosting two trips to Hawaii for his grandchildren.
He was fond of local artisans and collected artifacts from his travels around the world, including Indonesia, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand, Australia, Scandinavia, Taiwan, Europe and Japan.
Dale is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly Jenkins (Brian) of Corvallis, Kelly Epley (Jon) of Portland; and four grandchildren, Michelle Hadjisavas (James), MacIan, Brendan and Garren Epley, all in the Portland area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Simmons; son, Dr. Kevin Simmons; and sister, Jean Voss.
Dale’s family wish to not hold a formal memorial ceremony, instead a private wake in his honor will be attended by his immediate family.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his name may do so to MDS-Foundation.org.
http://www.autumn-funerals-cremation.com/obituaries/obituary/2319.
