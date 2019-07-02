May 13, 1997 — June 16, 2019
Courtney Marie Hass passed away on June 16, 2019, at Portland Providence Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.
She was born on May 13, 1997, in Corvallis to her parents Erik Hass and Elena Hass. She grew up in Corvallis and attended Crescent Valley High School. Courtney received the gift of a double lung transplant on June 11, 2014.
After graduation from high school in 2015, she moved to Las Vegas, where she started to pursue her dream and began taking classes at the College of Southern Nevada in pastry and baking. She began working at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop while in Las Vegas and had recently been promoted to store manager. She was very proud of this accomplishment and it was proof of her trustworthiness and strong work ethic.
Courtney was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly and loved to laugh. She had the most beautiful smile and you couldn’t help but smile back at her. She lived her life to the fullest and never let Cystic Fibrosis hold her back. She was an amazing person who brought joy into everyone’s life. Anyone who knew her knew how special she was. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She fought long and hard and now she can breathe easy.
Courtney was preceded in death by her grandmother, Henrietta Hass.
She leaves behind her father, Erik Hass of Junction City; her mother, Elena Hass; sister, Haley Hass; brother, Caleb Hass of Corvallis; grandparents, Don and Helen Wood of Prineville; grandfather, Dallas Hass of Corvallis; boyfriend, Shawn Norman of Las Vegas, Nevada; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Grant Avenue Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Courtney’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated. We also value your consideration of the gift of organ donation.
