October 17, 1949 — March 13, 2019
Connie was born on October 17, 1949 in Skelton, Washington to Roy A. Gamache and Patricia A. Gamache.
Connie passed away at her home near Alsea on March 13, 2019.
Connie attended Monroe Union High School.
She worked in several mills before receiving a certificate in health records technology from Lane Community College. Connie worked for a care facility in Bend before retiring and moving to Alsea.
Connie was very fond of her pet cats. She moved to Alsea to a quiet semi remote area where she loved the beauty of the area overlooking the Alsea River.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy A. Gamache and Patricia A. Gamache; her son, Christopher K. Wilson; her husband, Grant E. Hogan; and her brother, Clayton Gamache.
