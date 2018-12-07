September 8, 1944 — December 6, 2018
Coni Irene Boyer, 74, of Lebanon passed away Thursday.
She was born in Puente, California to Elbert Paul and Allerey Chalon (Lowry) Meade.
Her family moved to Missouri and then later returned back to California.
Coni married Don Tubbs and had two children, Carol and Don Jr. and later divorced.
In 1974 she married Bill Jones and moved to Lebanon. Bill passed away in 1979.
She remarried in 1979 to the love of her life, Dave Boyer. They enjoyed 24 years together serving the Lord, traveling, camping, hiking and square dancing.
Coni is a member of the River Center. She was dedicated to helping all those around her. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. Her greatest love was being a mother and grandma.
She is survived by daughter, Carol and her husband, Dennis Moffet of Sweet Home; son, Don Jr. and his wife, Shellie Tubbs of Ukiah, California; grandchildren, Allerey and Brock Moffet, Miranda and Nathan Tubbs; great-grandchildren, Carter and Amaya Quinliven; sister, Pauline and her husband, Charles Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
Coni was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Boyer; parents; sisters, Amazette Fisher and Shirlee Johnson.
Viewing will be 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 10 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral. Service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11 at River Center in Lebanon. Final burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
