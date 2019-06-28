April 23, 1932 — June 25, 2019
Commodore G. Henness, born April 23, 1932 to Awnee and Gladys (Morain) Henness in Fontana, Kansas, passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers,
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanne (Kaufmann); his daughter, Connie (Brian) Winterfield, and son, Curtis (Sheila) Henness; grandson, Donovan Henness; and three great-grandchildren.
Comm’s family moved to Corvallis in 1946, where they settled permanently.
He served in the US National Guard in his early years while employed at OSU. He was a proud employee there for over 35 years. Comm enjoyed being the ticket manager, then Business Manager of the Athletics Department, especially going to the Rose Bowl in 1965. He retired from the Extension Service and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A private family Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.