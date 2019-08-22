Heartland Humane Society has a very simple mission statement: To build a more compassionate community by teaching humane messages to our youth, caring for homeless animals, and strengthening the human-animal bond. The animal shelter, located in south Corvallis, cares for between 1,000 and 2,000 animals each year, with much of the work being done by volunteers.
Heartland offers lost and found services, foster care, affordable adoptions, a pet food bank and much more. Heartland is a not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1966 by a group of compassionate Benton County residents. Funding comes from service fees, donations, special events, grants and revenue from the Heartland Humane Society Thrift Shop, located in downtown Corvallis.
Monetary donations made to Heartland stay within Benton County to help local animals and people. Administration costs are kept as low as possible so the majority of each donation goes directly to sheltering pets, education and the spay/neuter program.
While Heartland meets the criteria to be a no-kill shelter, they are called an open-admission shelter, meaning they never turn away an animal regardless of adoptability. Heartland also provides services to the city and county agencies by accepting the strays, impounds, and seized and surrendered animals they often take in. Because Heartland will take any animal, regardless of their health, sometimes euthanasia is the only humane option. They work closely with local veterinarians to help as many animals as possible, achieving a save rate of 95% for the past several years.
Heartland also offers a variety of educational opportunities. While the Humane Educator or Volunteer Coordinator can set of visits to schools, churches and activity clubs, education is also taught at the facility. Camp Catnip is a weeklong day camp offered during spring and summer breaks where campers learn about responsible pet care, careers with animals and animal safety. In addition, they also get time working with the animals at the shelter. Kindness Kids’ Club is an afternoon program where kids get to help feed, walk and socialize the animals. Birthday parties can also be booked at the shelter.
Adults can become a Heartland Ambassador to make a solid first impression to potential adopters by being available to answer questions and give directions. The time commitment is not overwhelming — once a week for two hours, with a three month commitment. The organization also needs fosters for animals better served outside the shelter, such as very young kittens or puppies, animals that are ill or injured or ones that simply need a break.
Donating to Heartland can be anything from specific cat or dog food, cleaning supplies, animal toys, housetraining pads, copy paper and more. Making a one-time gift on the website is easy. There are also special events, yearly giving, donating a vehicle and even through your estate.
Heartland Humane Society is located at 398 SW Twin Oaks Circle, just west of Third Street in Corvallis. Shelter hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Monday and Thursday. Please call 541-757-9000 or visit heartlandhumane.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.