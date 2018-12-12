January 7, 1948 — December 9, 2018
Clifford Boren, 70, of Albany, passed away Sunday at his home.
Born in Seattle to Edward and Doris Mae (Boyd) Boren, Clifford entered the US Air Force in 1967 and served as a policeman specialist during the Vietnam era.
He married Phyllis Wilkinson on December 30, 1973, in Salem.
Clifford’s career was spent as a cartographer with Benton County, a career that he excelled at for 30 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman with his loving family. Clifford enjoyed family outings and going to get the Christmas tree. He was a member of the YMCA and the Gold Panning Club.
Clifford adored his two grandchildren Kylie and Garrett.
He was a great handyman for family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Albany; sons, Steven and Gary; and daughter, Julie Boren, all of Albany; brothers, Mike of St. Helens and Glen of Talleson, Arizona; and grandchildren, Kylie and Garrett.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
