July 1, 1928 — October 21, 2019
Clay Carpenter was born on July 1, 1928, to Lloyd Carpenter and Violet Robison Carpenter.
He passed away quietly on October 21, 2019, with his daughters at his side.
Clay was born in LaGrande, Oregon, and resided there until he graduated from high school. He moved to Lebanon and began working for the Linn County Telephone Company in Lebanon. The telephone company changed ownership several times during the 41 years he worked for them.
While visiting a friend in Klamath Falls, he met Rita Marie McFarland. They were married on December 1, 1951. Rita passed away on May 21, 2016. Clay and Rita were married for 65 years.
Hunting, fishing, rock hunting and woodworking were some of Clay’s favorite hobbies. When macular degeneration and dementia worsened, he missed his woodworking most.
Clay and Rita were very involved in their children’s interests and activities. They continued to follow their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They are survived by their two daughters and their families, Terri Krebs, husband, Tracy, granddaughter, Jen Clark, her husband, Aaron and great-grandson, Aleki; granddaughter, Ali Brown, her husband, Lancaster and great-grandchildren, Whitley, Mabry and Caplan; and daughter, Gayle Bishop and her children, Matt Bishop and Cindy Bishop.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Albany Hospice House for their kindness and excellent care of Clay.
A celebration of life for Clay and Rita will be held at a later date.
