November 26, 1915 — September 14, 2018
Clarence Charles Opel, 102, of Albany, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany.
He was born November 26, 1915, in Albany to Eli and Kate (Roth) Opel. He was the oldest of three boys.
His bothers, Oren and Leonard, both preceded him in death, as did both his wives, Edith (Tabor) Haskins and Jean Shanks May Opel, and Leonard’s wife, Fairy Jean.
He is survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Oren) Opel; and nieces and nephews, Linda Helget, Nancy Giboney, Donny Opel, David Opel, Dean Opel and Diana (Opel) Richey, as well as great nephews and nieces, great-great nieces and nephews, even a couple of great-great-great nieces and nephews, all of Lebanon.
Clarence and his brothers were raised on the family farm on Highway 34, just west of Lebanon. He left the farm as a youth on two occasions, once to work in Tangent and another time to go to Idaho. Both times he worked on farms.
Clarence was dedicated to his family, staying on the family farm and helping his dad, Eli, raise rye grass, milk cows, eggs, even raising and selling pears. At one time they were one of the largest rye grass farmers in the area, farming over 2,000 acres. Eventually Clarence built a rye grass cleaning warehouse, which he ran until he retired, although he was still involved.
Many a teenager was hired and worked for Clarence either combining or working at the warehouse. The farm is still owned and run by family. The white rock with the Opel name on it was a landmark for a long time, as was the warehouse and the pear orchard.
Around 1977, Clarence met and fell in love with Edith, marrying for the first time on January 14, 1978, at the young age of 62. They both enjoyed the farm, traveling to various parts of the world, gardening, fishing, camping, and a large number of friends. When Clarence retired from the farm, they spent many a winter in Arizona, where they met even more friends. In 1993, they moved to the Mennonite Village where they made more friends and enjoyed socializing with their neighbors.
Several years after Edith passed away, Clarence married Jean Shanks May at the age of 88! They traveled some, locally on the West Coast, but Clarence was slowing down a bit. He was still active in his garden at the Mennonite Home, along with the men’s garden club and other social activities. Even though he hated tomatoes, he would raise them for the neighbors!
Clarence loved a good prank, often amusing hilarious uproars in the neighborhood, or teasing his nieces and nephews whenever he could.
His 80th birthday was attended by more than 100 family and friends. His 100th birthday was attended by around 75 family and friends.
He made friends wherever he went throughout his life. He even had a set of buddies he dined with at Quail Run’s Assisted Living facility, which just goes to show you what kind of friend and person he is. Some of the attendees at his parties were young men and women he hired a long time ago to work combining or at the warehouse and have kept touch with over the years.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home with burial following at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Albany Regional Museum or the Linn County Sheriff’s Association, sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
