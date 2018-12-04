June 3, 1955 — November 9, 2018
Christine Ann Johnson, 63, of Corvallis, passed away from natural causes on November 9, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Chris was born on June 3, 1955, in Visalia, California, to George B. and Alice V. Johnson. She lived in several states, graduating from high school in Ashland, New Hampshire, and attending college at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst before returning to her California roots and moving to Escondido, where she met and married Steven J. Smith, the love of her life.
Chris was independent, adventurous, and imaginative and thrived on creating art, traveling, music, and helping others.
Over the years, she and Steve traveled the world, writing of their travels while experiencing many adventures together and meeting people from all cultures and walks of life.
She left this world too soon, passing peacefully while cheek to cheek with her husband, Steve and surrounded by family.
Chris is survived by her parents, George and Alice Johnson; her sister, Kimberlee Johnson; her husband, Steven Smith and many relatives and friends.
A memorial in Chris's honor will be held in the spring in Medway, Massachusetts.
Rest peacefully, Chris. We will miss you.
