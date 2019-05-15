December 7, 1947 — May 3, 2019
Christine Ann Emma, 71, of Sweet Home, passed away of a heart attack on Friday.
She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, to Ted Richard and Betty Jean (McKibben) Meichtry.
She moved with her family to Sweet Home in 1956. She attended Foster Grade School and Sweet Home High School. She graduated in 1966. She married John Emma on October 20, 1972.
Christine worked for Brownsville Molding plant, for Don Wolfe at Santiam Drugs, and as a bartender and waitress for the Point Restaurant. She spent her last working years as head custodian at the Sweet Home Junior High School. She volunteered for many organizations: Girl Scouts, OHA, Veterans, Elks — she was Elkette of the year.
She loved to be outdoors, hunting, fishing, Bingo and Bunco. She devoted her whole life to John, kids and grandchildren. She spent a lot of time teaching them to fish, rock hound, hunt, games, puzzles. She taught her grandsons to drive. She loved dancing, singing and camping.
Christine is survived by her loving and treasured family: husband, John Emma of Sweet Home; daughters, Jewelle Moore and Katie and her husband, Gil Guzman all of Sweet Home; stepson, Steve and his wife, Erin of California; siblings, Sharon Stafford and her significant other, Chuck of Tillamook, Janice Borden, Vickie and her husband, Wayne Walker, and Donna and her husband, Sam Lucontro, all of Sweet Home; honorary sister, Kathy Dustan of Jonesville, Wisconsin; her aunt, Theresa of Wisconsin; eight plus grandchildren; five plus great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathleen.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Sweet Home VFW.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
