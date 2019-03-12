June 19, 1973 — March 4, 2019
Charlie was born in Albany. As a child, he moved to Lebanon. Charlie attended Gore School and Lebanon High School, where he was a talented soccer player.
At 15, he worked at Hank’s Concrete after school. Eventually, he became a full time employee at Hank’s. He worked a few other jobs before landing a union job in the field of insulation. He worked for the union up until his illness. Charlie had a very good work ethic and provided well for his family.
He had many hobbies; camping with his children, 4-wheeling, boating, fishing, working on cars and family gatherings.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Melanie Burrese; father, Tony Strunk; children, Adam, Adrienne and Kianna; grandchild, Peyton; brother, Kevin; sister, Toni; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Salenna was his rock toward the end and was the mother of his children. Ricky Immel was his dearest friend and confidant.
He will be missed by many.
Charlie will be joining Jesus and his daughter, Kiera, who preceded him in death.
Donations can be made to the scleroderma foundation and domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.