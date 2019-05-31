September 28, 1935 — May 24, 2019
Charles “Chuck” Reynolds was born in Hillsboro, Oregon to Bessie and Harold Reynolds. Six years later they moved to Albany where Harold was Maintenance Chief at M & M Plywood and Bessie became Chief X-ray Technician at Albany General Hospital. Brother, Neil was born in 1940 and became a dentist practicing in Corvallis.
During high school, two students were chosen each year to go to Boys State and put on a Mock Oregon legislature. Chuck was chosen and went to Willamette University. Debate, honor society and orchestra were his principal activities. He played as first chair violin in the state of Oregon high school honor orchestra, and as the first chair, he was the concertmaster. Chuck graduated as valedictorian at Albany High in 1953.
Then on to Stanford University which brought an international politics focus, and chairmanship of the 60 college Model United Nations of 1957. After his B.A. in History, he was awarded a Rotary International Fellowship to spend a year in Geneva, Switzerland.
In 1963, he married Judy White of Portland.
In 1965, Chuck became a Foreign Service Officer (diplomat) in the U. S. Department of State, a career divided between staffing embassies around the world and technical and country offices back home. Judy shared this love of cultures, and together they lived in Quito, Ecuador; David, Panama; and Kabul, Afghanistan. Chuck worked on economic and trade issues. His last job for the State Department was directing the Voice of America’s Afghan (Dari) language broadcasts. Then came a time of change including retirement and divorce from Judy.
Chuck then settled into the Marin area of California. He worked for a time for the Presbyterian Church of Novato and married Janet Hansen in 1999. After a separation in 2002, Chuck moved “back home” to Oregon and settled in Corvallis. There, hiking, canoeing, playing the violin and choral singing have been pastimes. He served as deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis, assisting seniors and the disabled in meeting their special needs.
Chuck is survived by his brother, Neil Reynolds in Albany; and his daughters, Lisa Lawson, Holly Gallant and Julie Huffman.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis: http://1stpres.org/give/; Senior Living Foundation: http://slfoundation.org/support.cfm; or the Mercy Corp: https://www.mercycorps.org/donate.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
