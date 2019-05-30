January 26, 1942 — May 24, 2019
Charles Riley Galloway passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital on May 24, 2019 and went to be with his Lord, at the age of 77 years.
Charlie was born in Balsam Grove, North Carolina on January 26, 1942. Charlie spent his early childhood on the family farm in North Carolina. He was the youngest of six children born to Arch and Ollie Galloway. Moving the family to the Pacific Northwest in the 1950’s, Charlie lived the balance of life in the Benton County area.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Arch and Ollie Galloway; siblings, James, Earl, Bill and Catherine Allison.
Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his sister and brother-in-law, Stanford and Nora McCall of Philomath; Janet Galloway, mother of his three children; Steve, Tom and Julie McBride; many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Ben, Riley and Olivia; and special friend, Clarice Norton.
Life’s joys for Charlie were helping others. Tending his garden, hunting, the outdoors, telling stories and spending time with his little dog and family, with special appreciation to Stan and Nora McCall.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.
