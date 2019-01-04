September 9, 1939 — December 23, 2018
Charles (Dick) Parker, 79 years old, died on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Dick was born in Riverside, New Jersey and lived in nearly every state in the country.
He served in the Navy and worked for much of his life as an electrical engineer for General Electric.
He loved to race motorcycles and cars — of which he built his own. He was a pilot, a boat captain and an entrepreneur.
Dick is survived by his three daughters, Kristy, Stacey and Danielle; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.