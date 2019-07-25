September 22. 1936 — July 22, 2019
Charles Lauffer Frank, 82, born in Washington Pennsylvania on September 22, 1936, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in the company of his family on the morning of July 22, 2019.
He was the oldest of four children and is survived by his two sisters, Carolyn and Gertrude and is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Harry; and his parents, Charles and Clara Frank. His great-grandfather immigrated to the US from Prussia in the mid-1800s, which made Charles fourth generation to the U.S.
Charles graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Pennsylvania where he went on to serve in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea and Saratoga as a radar technician.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Kughn and they began their family.
After serving in the US Navy, he graduated from Penn State and began his career in the computer industry at RCA. After working at RCA, he returned to further serve his country working for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Later, he transferred to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In 1973, he and Dorothy made a decision to move their family to the West coast and settle in Corvallis, where he finished his career with the EPA. In his retirement he served on the Board of Directors of the OSU Federal Credit Union and was the Treasurer at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis.
Charles and Dorothy celebrated 61 years of marriage before she passed away in September 2016. Charles and Dorothy had an intensive love for their family and friends. He was very proud of their three children Charles, Cheryl and Mike, their spouses, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Charles loved life and family and prioritized family over all else. Family vacations were always a priority and a tradition passed on to him from his father and continuing on with his adult children and grandchildren. Many traveling adventures and memories have been shared by friends and family. He was also an avid fisherman and knew every inch of the Alsea and Siletz rivers.
He was a kind, selfless man, loved by all who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. We were blessed with the time we were given to spend with him. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. on July 31 at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis with a reception to follow.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please send donations to the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis or to Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
