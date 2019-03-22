October 31, 1950 — March 10, 2019
Charlene Eason was born in Portland, Oregon, to William I. and Mary L. Eason.
She died of advanced cancer under hospice care at a Lebanon care facility.
Her family moved to Albany, where she grew up. She attended North Albany Grade School, Memorial Junior High and West Albany High, graduating in 1968.
Char worked in office administration for the State of Oregon, Tektronix and several insurance offices, including AON in Portland, where she was in charge of building contractor bonds. She lived in Beaverton, Hillsboro and La Pine, returning to Albany four years ago.
She and her brother moved to Sweet Home in October. She never married.
She loved garage sales and had a keen eye for treasures she’d find there, and she loved spending time in nature. Her favorite hobby was clothes shopping at thrift stores. She was especially fond of her dog, Kobie.
Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by sisters, Kathryn Sneer Hunter of Silverton, and Shirley Sneer McKean of Milwaukie; brother, Fredrick Eason of Sweet Home; nephew, Blain McKean (Jill) and family of Mulino; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held this summer, to be announced two weeks prior.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
