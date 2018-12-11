February 7, 2000 — December 4, 2018
Carson Ceboll, 18, from Lebanon/Lacomb, passed away Tuesday, December 4.
Born on February 7, 2000, to Gabriel Ceboll and Jennifer Gore in Albany, Carson was mischievous, energetic and curious as a child. Endlessly imaginative, he spent hours at a time with his older brother constructing and playing out detailed battle scenes based on their mutual love of all things "Star Wars," an appreciation passed on to them by their father. He was a sensitive, intuitive, loving boy with strong ties to family from a very young age, preferring to spend time at home or playing with his brother and cousins.
Carson enjoyed nature and exploring the outdoors via hiking, backpacking and camping. He loved anything related to water — most definitely a “water baby” from his earliest months, enjoying bath time, taking to swimming even before he had lessons, tubing with his friends at the lake, or simply being near the ocean.
Carson spent his days and nights sharing music, gaming and playing paintball with family and friends, and was always up for a good road trip.
For the last two years, Carson worked alongside his Grandpa, learning the carpentry trade, well-suited to the pleasure he took in working with his hands and his aptitude for creative problem-solving. He helped build fences, decks and carports, as well as interior finish work on new construction for several contractors in the Lebanon/Albany area.
Having graduated from Lebanon High School earlier this year, Carson was going to start college next month to pursue a degree in environmental sciences, and planned to join the Coast Guard. He ultimately wanted to sail around the world.
Carson had a passion for life and a fire under his feet that would inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams. He had a great sense of humor and an affinity for brightly-colored tennis shoes. He brought a unique perspective to conversation, had an authenticity and depth that others admired, and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand or an ear to listen. He will be deeply missed by so many who have been blessed with the opportunity to know and love him.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Gore; and his brother, Austyn Ceboll; grandparents Robert and Sandra Gore; aunts, Jeanene Gore, Sabrina (Gore) Marll, Louise (Ceboll) Ferguson, Fae Ceboll; uncle, Adam Ceboll; and cousins Aaron Ferguson, Logan Ferguson, Peyton Ceboll, Adler Ceboll, Michael Ceboll, and Gabriel Moody.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gabriel Ceboll in 2015; grandfather, Gary Ceboll in 2002; and grandmother, Sue Ceboll in 2015.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, at the Lebanon Senior Center (80 Tangent Street).
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
