August 31, 1929 — June 12, 2019
Carolyn Elizabeth Taylor passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her assisted living residence in Corvallis. She was 89.
She is survived by her son, Rick Taylor and wife, Ginny, of Corvallis and four grandchildren, granddaughter, Anna and husband, Brett Weidemiller of Gold Beach, Oregon, grandson, Robert Eli Taylor and wife, Amanda of Sherwood, Oregon, granddaughter, Caitlin Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada, and grandson, Rand Taylor of Corvallis. She also is survived by five great-grandchildren, Taylor Weidemiller, Rylee Weidemiller, Hailey Taylor, Madison Taylor, and Roen Taylor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Greiner.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Ron Taylor; brothers, Ken and Dean Greiner; sisters, Evelyn Christensen and Virginia Gherke; and brothers-in-law, Austin Christensen and Dave Gherke.
Carolyn was born in Parkerville, Kansas on August 31, 1929 to Ula and Carey Greiner. It was the Dust Bowl days in Kansas, so during Carolyn's childhood years the family moved from Kansas to Gresham, Oregon, where her father started working in the fruit industry. Eventually, Carolyn's father got a job at the aluminum plant and the family faced more prosperous times.
While in Gresham High School, Carolyn was introduced to her future husband, Bob, by her best friend, Ruth Taylor. Bob happened to be Ruth's older brother, and best friends became sisters-in-law in 1946. After they were married, Bob and Carolyn purchased some land next to Bob's parents’ place and began farming.
A little over two years later their first son, Ron was born in 1949. They had a second son, Rick, in 1951. Now their family was complete and Bob began selling farm equipment. Eventually, Carolyn and Bob sold the farm and moved near Carver, Oregon so Bob could begin developing land for housing in Orient, Oregon with Carolyn's brother, Ken Greiner. The family then moved into one of the houses within the development and that became the pattern each time they built a new housing development.
In 1976, Bob and Carolyn along with their business partners, Frank and Myrna Eisenzimmer, built the Gresham Court Club on Division Street and Carolyn managed the food court within the club. At this time, Carolyn also became an artist and sold many of her oil paintings in the club. Eventually they sold their half of Gresham Court Club to the Eisenzimmers which then became the Cascade Court Club.
Over the years, Carolyn and Bob married and divorced three times with their final divorce occurring in 1980.
Carolyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was devoted to them. She also continued her love of art by later creating beautiful beaded jewelry. Gardening was enjoyed by Carolyn and her gardens were just as beautiful as her artwork. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, June 30 at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 West Powell Blvd. Gresham, Oregon. Reception to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.