November 18, 1961 — August 24, 2019
Carol Thomas David died peacefully on Saturday, August 24 in Houston, Texas.
Carol was born in Lakeview, Oregon on November 18, 1961 to Linda Shullanberger Thomas and Bruce Thomas. When she was nine days old she moved with her family and brother, Michael Thomas to Corvallis in order for Bruce to finish his schooling at Oregon State University. She was joined by sister, Sheila 21 months later and then the family moved to Albany when Carol was three.
Carol graduated from West Albany High School in 1980. She attended Lane Community College for a year and then started her career. She moved to Chicago and had her greatest success as a mortgage broker while there.
Carol married Maurilio David in 2008 in Las Vegas.
Carol had recently moved to Houston and was happily starting a new career in the public schools working in the cafeteria.
One of Carol's greatest passions was nurturing animals and her favorite was the family cat, Bubbles. She had several rescue animals through the years and was always open to a new adoptee.
Carol was also always interested in traveling and living in faraway places and had lived in many, including one year in New York City. She found a cheap flight to Portland once and was surprised to find herself in Portland, Maine, where she enjoyed her visit also.
In addition to her husband, Maurilio, Carol is survived by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Jim Lawrence of Albany; sister Sheila (Kevin) Dickson of Palos Verdes, California, brother, Mike (Zoe) Thomas of Philomath; step-sisters, Shelley Lawrence of Seattle, and Cynthia Maree of Seattle; step-brother, Jamie Lawrence of Gross-Zimmern, Germany; nieces, Elisabeth Dickson, Morgan Dickson, Karleah Kubak, Katie Kubak and Yomi Chen; and nephews, David Thomas and Mark Lawrence.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on September 28 at First Christian Church in Albany. Donations may be made to any Humane Society or charity of your choice.
