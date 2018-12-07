April 26, 1949 — December 1, 2018
Carol Marie Rambousek was born on April 26, 1949 at Albany General Hospital to Lewis Anton and Ilene Cecilia (Murphy) Rambousek. She attended grade school at St. Mary’s in Albany and graduated in 1967 from Albany Union High School.
Carol attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Eugene, kicking off her career in the medical field. She ended her medical career when she left Albany Surgical Associates to go back to school earning two associate degrees, one in business and one in arts, from Linn Benton Community College. Her Bachelor of Science was soon to follow from Oregon State University.
Carol had a love for the arts. She had a background in acrylics and watercolor painting, clay and metal sculpture, and photography. She took this passion and used it for development, public relations and fundraising for the Corvallis Arts Center/Linn-Benton Council for the Arts, Albany General Hospital Foundation, Corvallis Neighborhood Housing, The Arc of Benton County, and St. Mary’s Church. She started her own business agenting for artists, which she sold in 1999. Carol moved to Sublimity, Oregon in 2005 and retired from Marion Estates as Administrator of Medical Records.
One of the most important aspects of Carol’s life was her spirituality. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary’s in Albany, St. Mary’s in Corvallis, and St. Boniface Parish in Sublimity.
Carol passed away unexpectedly at Santiam Memorial Hospital on December 1, 2018 at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis A. Rambousek Sr; mother, Ilene C. (Murphy) Rambousek; brother, Lewis Rambousek Jr. (Nancy); and niece, Robyn Williford.
She is survived by her daughter, Trisha Lutgen (Rodney); and sister, Kathleen Schrock (Dean) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 375 Church St, in Sublimity. A private burial will occur at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem Right to Life or Safehaven Humane Society c/o of Weddle Funeral Service, 1777 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, Or 97383.
Please leave thoughts and condolences at https://www.weddle-funeral.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.