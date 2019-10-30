June 10, 1932 — October 22, 2019
Carol Lee Greenly, 87, of Lebanon, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, October 22, by her loving husband, Frank, and many other family members and friends that she was blessed to share her life with and who went on before her. She fought a hard battle against Congestive Heart Failure the last couple of months but passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Carol was born June 10, 1932, in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Bertha and Ernest Scott and Mildred and Jesse Corbin. As a child, Carol lived in Montrose, Colorado, and in Yuba City, California, until moving with her family to Scio, Oregon, in 1948. While in Scio she met the love of her life, her cowboy, Frank Lyle Greenly. Frank and Carol were married in Scio in 1950 and enjoyed life together in the Scio and Lebanon area for 66 years before Frank passed on July 1, 2016.
In her younger years, before being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Carol enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and especially her grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart. Nobody ever left her house hungry or without goodies to take home. Though her short-term memory had diminished, her long-term memories and the important people in her life she never forgot which was a blessing to her family.
Carol loved spending time with her family, going for long rides, shopping at her favorite stores and she loved washing dishes while looking out the window at the birds, ducks, geese, hummingbirds and other critters that might show up in her yard. She loved her many fur babies. Over the last 20-plus years, she and Frank cared for up to 16 feral cats which they trapped, had spayed or neutered, named specifically to their personality and traits and kept as a part of their family.
Our Mom had a special gift for making people laugh with her naivety and funny antics. Her personality held true to form till her death. Oh how we will miss your smile, the sound of your voice, the touch of your hand, the twinkle in your eye and your quirky sense of humor. You have left a lasting imprint on our hearts.
Carol is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Millie (Dennis) Cochran of Lebanon, Terri (Ali) Bulgasem of Gresham, and Frank (Teresa) Greenly Jr. of Lebanon. She is also survived by her sister Patty (Dean) Schrunk of Scio; sister-in-law, Zelia Scott of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Walt (Pam) Greenly of Wailuku, Hawaii and Joanne Gardner of Billings, Montana. Carol is also survived by and will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Jason Miller (Christine Davies), Tim (Billie Jo) Miller, Ryan (Sara) Greenly, Drew Greenly, Chad (Emily) Greenly, Marcus (Mackenzie) Greenly, Adam Bulgasem, Jena Bulgasem (Kevin Bounphisay); and great-grandchildren, Brady and Hunter Miller, Tyler, Chase and Hallie Jo Miller, Addison, Nolan and Cooper Greenly, Miles Greenly and Jack Greenly, who is on his way in January, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; and siblings, Mary Dove, Lois Ward, and Jack and George Scott; and granddaughter, Jessica Greenly.
You are our family's most valuable treasure and though you loved us first, we loved you last.
A family celebration of life for Carol and Frank will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
