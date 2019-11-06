Carlene (Butchie) Ellen Sears

1936 — October 23, 2019
Born 1936 in Long Beach, California, Carlene was the daughter of Doris and William Charles Johnson and the stepdaughter of William Gast.
She passed away on October 23, 2019.
Carlene graduated from Lebanon High School in 1955, where she was active in theater and cheer leading. She then attended Portland State, where she majored in theater. She also attended Colorado State on a theater scholarship.
In 1959, she married Charles Francis Sears. The couple had two children. Charles E. Sears and Christi E. Sears.
Carlene was one of the original creators of the Lady Bug Theater (acting and teaching) in 1965 at the Washington Park Portland Zoo.
She was actively involved in children’s schools; St. Rose in Portland, Oregon and St. Gregory’s in San Mateo, California as a room mother. She was President of the Woman’s League at St. Gregory’s.
Carlene and Chuck were involved in philanthropy and activism in helping others through their churches, American Legion, and Albany Elks.
She had great love and respect for all people. Highly creative, her passion was teaching theater and performing in musicals was well known. Friends speak highly of her love for her husband and children, her nurturing and giving persona, her vivacious personality and humor, her loyalty to her friends, and her support and presence in her children’s activities including theater with her daughter and hockey with her son. Also, they fondly remember her yearly Christmas tree decorating parties which included neighborhood caroling, her love of the beach, bringing friends together, and her amazing cooking skills.
Carlene was preceded in death by husband, Charles F. Sears.
She is survived by son, Charles Sears; daughter, Christi Sears; daughter-in-law, Sandy Sears; and her only grandchild, Bragdon Sears.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Evergreen Hospice in Albany in Carlene’s name.
