January 11, 1943 — September 1, 2019
Carl Richard Betz passed away in Corvallis on September 1, 2019, at the age of 76.
Carl was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 11, 1943 to Carl Richard and Ruth (Rehder) Betz.
He married Sheilah Jewart in 1970, and they had two children, Forest and Colin. Carl and Sheila later divorced.
Throughout his life, Carl’s passion was writing. When he moved to Corvallis in 1995, he became well known in the local writing community for both his prose and poetry. He participated in writing groups and made several public presentations of his work.
Carl’s other passion was talking. He never met conversation he didn’t like.
Sadly, in 2003, Carl suffered a stroke that left him in a wheelchair and took away nearly all his ability to write and speak, yet he continued to live an active and meaningful life for another sixteen years at Stoneybrook Assisted Living.
Carl will be sadly missed by his family.
Carl was preceded in death by his son, Colin.
He is survived by his daughter, Forest; his grandsons, Ferris and Nikolai; his brothers, Alan and Marc; his niece, Hazel; and nephew, Simon.
His family will hold a Celebration of Life and Words at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the Corvallis Public Library. All are welcome.
