December 2, 1975 — April 16, 2019
Brian William passed away at his home of a heart attack on Tuesday, April 16. Brian had been a pastor at West Bloomfield United Methodist Church in West Bloomfield, Michigan since 2012.
Brian was born on December 2, 1975 at Changhua Christian Hospital in Changhua, Taiwan, Republic of China. His family moved to Florida in December 1976, and to Corvallis in December 1979.
Brian graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1994. He received a B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering with Honors at Washington State University in 1998. His passions were the Honors College, Koinonia House campus ministry, and music.
He received a Masters of Divinity degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois in 2002, and served as a minister for 16 years. He always claimed, “The ministry is not an occupation, it is a calling.”
He married Monica Moore on September 23, 2000. She also became a pastor.
Brian is survived by his parents, Ray and Nancy William of Corvallis; his sister, Kamala of Antelope, California; his wife, Monica William and their three children, Haven (11), Miriam (8), and Danielle (6) of West Bloomfield, Michigan; and many other relatives.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 27 in Northville, Michigan.
Memorial gifts will be for the William Children’s Education, and a scholarship in Brian’s name at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. They can be sent to WBUMC, 4100 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.