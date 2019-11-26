Brian Scott Birky, 60, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family at his home in Albany. Brian was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Wilford “Bill” and Eva Birky.
He grew up in the Willamette Valley and graduated from South Albany High School in 1977, before enlisting in the United States Navy. After his four year service, he settled back in the Albany area. Brian worked at Oregon Freeze Dry for several years before his tenure with Cascade Pacific Pulp.
He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, fierce love of his two girls, working in his backyard garden, and rooting for the OSU Beavers.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Bill Birky. He is survived by his mother, Eva Birky; two daughters, Mehgan Birky and Kaitlynn Birky; siblings, Linda Parks, Carol Andrews, Robin Herrera, Gary Birky, Cory Birky, Lisa Johnson and their families.
A memorial celebrating Brian’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the American Legion Post 10 in Albany. In lieu of flowers, Brian wished that donations would be made to SafeHaven Humane Society.
