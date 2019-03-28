March 20, 2019
Brenda Mae Schmisseur passed away peacefully in her Corvallis home on March 20, 2019.
Born in Oaktown, Indiana, Brenda graduated from North Knox High School in nearby Bicknell, Indiana. Following high school graduation, Brenda moved to West Lafayette, Indiana where she worked a variety of jobs over the course of several years including secretary for the Northwest Methodist Conference Office, office supervisor at Purdue University, and airlines reservation agent for Irvings Travel.
While in West Lafayette, she met her future husband and lifelong partner, Wilson "Ed" Schmisseur. Brenda and Ed married February 22, 1969 and later moved to Corvallis in 1971 when Ed accepted a faculty position at Oregon State University.
While in Corvallis, Brenda worked as an instructional media aide at Crescent Valley High School, day care teacher at Zion Lutheran School, and librarian assistant at Cheldelin Middle and Corvallis High Schools.
Following her retirement from the Corvallis School District in 1993, Brenda turned her attention full-time to buying and selling antiques. Together, Brenda and Ed ran their antique business, Barton DeLoach Antiques, out of a shop adjacent to their Corvallis home. Brenda loved few things more than attending antique shows and shopping local antique stores to buy items for the home and shop. Customers who visited Barton DeLoach Antiques were greeted by Brenda's jovial, yet matter-of-fact personality and came to expect entertaining conversation when she was around.
Competing with her love for antiques and shopping was Brenda's passion for a beautiful landscape. The Schmisseurs' Corvallis home was something you'd expect to see in Sunset magazine - meticulously maintained, with a wide range of blooming shrubs, plants and flowers. Brenda was constantly experimenting with new varieties and arranging, then re-arranging plantings to suit her vision of the perfect English garden. She took great pride in, and very much enjoyed, sharing the beautiful backyard garden, water fountains and beloved antique shop with friends and visitors.
Brenda had a strong faith in God and for many years was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church. Brenda and Ed served as youth group directors at Zion throughout their daughters, Amy and Angie’s, middle and high school years.
As Brendas' health, and that of Ed's, began to wane, visits from her beloved daughters, and particularly her granddaughters, brought her tremendous comfort and joy in the last few years of her life.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Edward "Ed" Schmisseur; and parents, Melbourne A. Rigsby and Mervin E. Holcomb.
She is survived by sisters, Jean Phyllis Stevens of Evansville, Indiana and Linda Ann Jackson of Olympia, Washington; daughters, Amy Jo Grizzel of Ephrata, Washington and Angie Dee Schmisseur of Portland, Oregon; sons-in-law, Jeff Grizzel and Scott Radetich; and granddaughters, Campbell and Harper Grizzel.
A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate Street, Philomath.
