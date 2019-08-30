January 11, 1977 — July 6, 2019
Bradly David Babcock died July 6, 2019.
He is survived in death by children, Hannah 13, and Reegen 11; father, Stephen Roy Babcock; mother, Betty Stiles; stepfather, Doug Stiles; brother, Nicholas Babcock; niece, Madison; nephew, Jackson, and children’s mother, Rose DixonBarry.
In remembrance of Brad, we are having a celebration of life at 5 p.m. on October 1, River Park, Lebanon. Bring your memories, and your appetite. We are having a BBQ.
