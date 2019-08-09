May 27, 1923 — July 28, 2019
Bonnie Pauline Falkenberg Triplett, 96, of Corvallis, passed away July 28, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. Memorial services will be May 23, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis.
Bonnie was born May 27, 1923 on a farm near Carpenter, South Dakota to proud Danish immigrants Henry Falkenberg and Johanna (Madsen) Falkenberg the middle child of three children.
In 1941, Bonnie graduated from Logan Consolidated High School, the only female in a class of four. She went on to get her teaching certificate at what is now Dakota State University. After teaching from 1942-45, she left South Dakota on a lark for San Francisco, California.
Bonnie married in 1949; we all agree not one of her best choices. But as she said, “I got the best out of the deal, my children.” They traveled the world via the USAF before retiring to Hawaii.
She moved to Missoula, Montana in 1967 and divorced in 1969. Returning to South Dakota later that year, Bonnie went on to become an LPN at LATVI and worked at St. Ann’s Hospital in Watertown. She also cared for her father during his last year of life. Returning to LATVI in a new role, Bonnie established the Early Childhood Development Program. In 1981, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Education with Honors at the University of South Dakota at Springfield. After a wonderful career in South Dakota, she retired to Corvallis.
Having worked hard enough for 3 people, Bonnie took to retirement like a duck to water. She launched her 2nd act with a month-long trip throughout Europe. Family and friendships became her focal point. She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church, learned to play Bridge and Mah Jongg, traveled, and spent quality time with her Oregon grandchildren. Summers she reveled in returning to South Dakota to spend time with her grandsons in Spearfish, South Dakota. Her passion for learning and travel continued well after her blowout 90th birthday celebration, with a river cruise in China as icing on the cake.
Her love for her family was the foundation for everything she undertook. Bonnie didn’t suffer fools, but her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unconditional and shown in time spent and memories made - forever gifts.
Bonnie is survived by her children Stan Triplett (Mary) of Spearfish, South Dakota, Cheryl Gebhart (Philip) of Albany; grandchildren: Kyle Triplett of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Craig (Michelle) Triplett of Spearfish, South Dakota, Gabe Gebhart of Davis, California, Jocelynn (Sylvan) Cambier of Portland, and great grandchildren: Baby Triplett due in September, Arlo Cambier and Sela Cambier. Her sister-in-law Bev Falkenberg and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Falkenberg and Jack Falkenberg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to your local SMART Reader program.
